Windsor city council to debate 2023 budget

Windsor city council will begin debate today on the 2023 budget and will be looking to bring the proposed tax hike down.

The proposed budget calls for a 5.02 per cent increase.

Earlier this year, a special council committee spent a week reviewing the details of the 2023 budget estimates for all city departments.

The Operating Budget Review Committee were able to bring the proposed tax levy increase down to 4.59 per cent from 5.23 per cent.

However, on March 13, the city sent a release stating that due to "additional cost pressures" the proposed rate was increased once more to 5.02 per cent.

According to CTV Windsor, administration has proposed a new tax, adding a quarter of a per cent to fund the new residential roads asset management plan, bringing the property tax increase to 5.27 per cent going into Monday's budget debate.

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, says despite the additional pressures and inflation, he is confident the increase will be below five per cent.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis is fighting to ensure the tax rate is below five per cent as well, pitching a plan to eliminate nearly $1-million in spending for new employee hires, cutting an over $900,000 funding request from Transit Windsor in half, and a one year suspension of the Asset Management Tax, with the suspension alone resulting in over $5-million in savings.

Council meets Monday at 10 a.m.