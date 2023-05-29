Windsor city council to make decision Monday night on the 'Civic Esplanade Project'

Windsor city council will have a big decision to make Monday night regarding a new project in the city.

Council will be discussing a plan for a number of outdoor amenities that could be part of the stretch of the downtown core connecting City Hall to the riverfront area.

The project, called the "Civic Esplanade Project" has a $37-million price tag.

It would be made up of five segments including City Hall square, Charles Clark Square, an arts park, a riverside plaza as well as a crossing at Riverside Drive.

This project would include amenities throughout that path to include things such as a stage, food truck areas, and a curved NHL-sized ice rink.

Some councillors, such as Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis, says it's a great concept, but the money could be spent on other things throughout the downtown core.

"I think it's a good project. I think it's a good design. I just don't think we should be moving forward on it today," Francis said. "I think this is something we could push back five ten years."

He says when you added up all the projects together, it comes with a hefty price tag.

"With the civic esplanade, the festival plaza, other projects such as the trolley beacon. Once you put them all together you're talking about tens of millions of dollars. And we should really be having that debate together with respect to the full compliment of those projects and the full price tag of those projects. And then ask ourselves 'where do we want to spend the money'?"

Francis believes the money could be used immediately in the downtown core to improve safety and security concerns.

"That could be streetscaping. That could be security cameras. That could be more lighting. That could be a number of other things that maybe the businesses might be more prone to, that might direct more traffic downtown."

He says he's also hearing daily from residents that road and sewer repairs are top priorities.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says after 30-40 years of engagements, he's confident in supporting this project moving forward.

"It's gone through a robust process where people have been involved. Community groups. Just the general citizenry. Our administration. Council. Numerous councils have supported this process."

McKenzie says it's one thing to have a discussion on the time frame of how the project will be funded, but doesn't see how council could back out at this stage now.

"Given the fact that we've come through all of these different processes. We've voted on the esplanade at least two or three times in my time on council. That sets aside all of the things that have happened in the years that led up to the point where we're at today. I think it does fall into the category of something we have to proceed with."

The $37-million is included in the 10-year capital budget that was passed last month, but during tonight's meeting council will have to decide whether or not to approve the project's master plan.

Council approved a $550,000 budget for the design phase, which will be done by Toronto-based design firm FORREC Ltd., back in 2020.

-With files from AM800's Dustin Coffman