Windsor city councillor looking forward to joining WECHU board

One of Windsor's city councillors is looking forward to joining the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis has been appointed to the board from the city, along with Renaldo Agostino, Fabio Costante, and Angelo Marignani.

From the county, members include Joe Bachetti, Hilda MacDonald, Michael Prue and Rob Shepley.

As well as two Provincial members, Judy Lund and Robert Maich.

Gary McNamara, the former board Chair, was not re-appointed, despite serving on the board for 24 years.

Francis says all councillors in the city and county are aware of the items and agenda's of the board, even if they weren't previously on it.

"This is something that any elected official, and it's not just the city but it's county wide, has had pretty tight relations with the Health Unit, especially over the last few years. But, you can't be an elected official in Windsor or Essex County without overseeing the budget of all these board agencies and committee's, including the Health Unit," he said.

He says many of the newly appointed members are very experienced for the role.

"Councillor Costante, he was a former board member and he's coming back, deputy mayor Bachetti, Warden MacDonald, they have a vast array of experience, not only in matters of public health and leading their respective communities, but also in matters of finance, matters of public safety, and all kinds of things running their respective communities."

Francis says it's a good thing to switch up board and committee members to have fresh ideas.

"We all seek election, we all put our names forward, and we're all elected and this is what we're supposed to do," he continued. "Often times you'll see someone who will be on a committee or a board for a length of time, you kind of take a sense of ownership because you've been there for so long, and I don't necessarily think that's a good thing. I think new ideas, new perspectives, and fresh outlooks are good."

He says everyone is working towards the same goals on the board.

"I think this a good opportunity to turn the page and move forward in a positive way. And obviously, everyone has the same goal, everyone has the same objective of what we can do to ensure the best possible public health in Windsor and Essex County."

Francis was re-elected for the Ward 1 seat during the October municipal election.

This is his third term in office.

The Board of Health governs and oversees mandatory programs and guidelines that are set by the Ontario Ministry of Health.