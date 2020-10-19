Windsor City Councillor Wants Roseland to Reconsider Curling Season

Moving Windsor's curling community to a hockey rink isn't a viable option.

That's according to a report requested by council after the board at Roseland Golf and Curling Club voted to cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison says he plans on asking Roseland to reconsider its decision if his fellow councillors support the request.

"I know they've made their decision based on what's best for Roseland and for the curlers, but I'm hoping they've seen the community support," he says. "I've been getting it from non-curlers and curlers."

Morrison recently attended a protest staged by the curling community in Roseland's parking lot.

He says organizers showed a willingness to do whatever is needed to make the board more comfortable.

"Instead of six sheets of ice we could have four so there's more space in between to allow players to stand out of the way of other players," he says. "Lots of information has come forward."

Morrison says the board should hear the curling community out.

"It's very possible to play curling in a very safe manner or I would not even be bringing this forward if I didn't think it possible to do this safely," he added.

More than 400 people participate in curling in Essex County, that doesn't include those who play outside of organized leagues.

Morrison says curling facilities in Essex County and Chatham-Kent have already resumed the sport safely.

City council gets underway at 10 a.m.