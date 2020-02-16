iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor Coffee Shop Giving Back

AM800-NEWS-GREEN-BEAN-CAFE

A west Windsor cafe is giving back to the community.

The Green Bean Cafe, on Wyandotte St. West near the University of Windsor, has launched the 'Monthly Community Support System,' so a portion of its 2020 sales will go to non-profit organizations.

Co-owner Kyle Lafaive says it's a simple way of giving back. "Everyone wants to feel good at the end of the day, we have a really strong and progressive customer base right now and what I think, it will hopefully open up for not just us, there will be some added traffic."

Every time a coffee or grilled cheese sandwich is purchased, 10% of the sale will go to charity.

Lafaive estimates between $400 and $600 will be donated each month.

A different organization will be picked monthly which will include the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, Charlotte's Freedom Farm and Bloomfield House.

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER