Windsor Coffee Shop Giving Back

A west Windsor cafe is giving back to the community.

The Green Bean Cafe, on Wyandotte St. West near the University of Windsor, has launched the 'Monthly Community Support System,' so a portion of its 2020 sales will go to non-profit organizations.

Co-owner Kyle Lafaive says it's a simple way of giving back. "Everyone wants to feel good at the end of the day, we have a really strong and progressive customer base right now and what I think, it will hopefully open up for not just us, there will be some added traffic."

Every time a coffee or grilled cheese sandwich is purchased, 10% of the sale will go to charity.

Lafaive estimates between $400 and $600 will be donated each month.

A different organization will be picked monthly which will include the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, Charlotte's Freedom Farm and Bloomfield House.