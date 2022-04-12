Windsor ComiCon set to return in October
Windsor ComiCon will make a return after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions.
The event will take place at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts and will be hosted on three floors.
Windsor ComiCon Owner and General Manager Colin Douglas says he's excited to be back after such a long absence.
He says they hope to keep ticket prices affordable.
"I know a lot of shows and a lot of locations will be increasing pricing this year due to COVID, we're not going to be increasing pricing," he says. "All of that information will be posted up on our website in the upcoming weeks, when tickets go live."
Douglas says the extra space will make the event more special than previous years.
"I'm a huge collector of comics and action figures myself," says Douglas. "We're looking to try to incorporate as much collectable's and everything, having that kind of event that everyone has missed over the past few years."
He adds the response for the return of the event has been positive.
"People were very disappointed when the show couldn't go on last year," he says. "We are really happy that everyone else is very happy, that's why we do this, the fandom gets together and everyone has a great time, it's a fantastic weekend and we hope everybody can join us."
Douglas says they are always looking for venders and volunteers for the event.
More details on the event's featured guests will be announced in the upcoming months.
This year's event will run on October 29 to October 30.