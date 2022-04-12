Windsor ComiCon set to return in October

Windsor ComiCon will make a return after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event will take place at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts and will be hosted on three floors.

Windsor ComiCon Owner and General Manager Colin Douglas says he's excited to be back after such a long absence.

He says they hope to keep ticket prices affordable.

"I know a lot of shows and a lot of locations will be increasing pricing this year due to COVID, we're not going to be increasing pricing," he says. "All of that information will be posted up on our website in the upcoming weeks, when tickets go live."