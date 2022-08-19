Windsor commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid

The City of Windsor, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, is hosting the Government of Canada In-Canada signature event commemorating the 80th Anniversary of The Dieppe Raid.

The Dieppe Raid took place on August 19, 1942.

As part of the ceremony, the City will welcome a Government of Canada Delegation to the community on Friday morning for a series of events and activities.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Robert Loken, National Manager, Honours, Awards and Commemoration for Veterans Affairs Canada, says it's crucial to honour and recognize veterans who are from the area.

He says this year they have three veterans who will be at the events on the anniversary.

"We have three veterans who served during the Second World War, one who landed at Dieppe during the Dieppe Raid, so there's a lot of these gentlemen still with us. So, we're taking those opportunities to really bring their stories to Canadians."

Loken says the Windsor-Essex area always does a great job with commemorating veterans.

"Windsor can be very proud of marking the Dieppe Raid. The Essex and Kent Regiment does a wonderful ceremony. We've just added to that by bringing in these veterans, so we will have the ceremony at the Red Beach Monument in Dieppe Gardens. But, one of the toughest parts is finding those veterans who have a direct link to whichever conflict it is that you're commemorating."

All events will take place at Dieppe Gardens, starting with a wreath-laying ceremony starting at 11:45 a.m.

More than 900 Canadian soldiers died in the battle.