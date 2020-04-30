Windsor Committee Gives Green Light to Red Light Cameras

A Windsor committee has given the green light to red light cameras.

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee on Wednesday approved moving forward with the idea and applying to the Ministry of Transportation to be added to a list of designated municipalities interested in the initiative.

The committee was given a list of 10 to 15 potential intersections where the cameras would be located such as Wyandotte Street at Pelissier Street, Huron Church Road at Wyandotte Street and Eugenie Street at McDougall Avenue.

"I think every councillor can identify certains areas in their ward that they know is a concern, but the data may not reflect that," says Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante.

The devices are intended to prevent drivers from running through red lights and therefore reduce t-bone colisions and Costante says the potential locations came from traffic engineers.

"What you don't want to do, is install these cameras, if that's where council decides to go, in areas that councillors think are important, but the data doesn't reflect it."

According to Costante, the data on the potential locations looked at collisions over five years.

"The intent behind red light cameras ultimately is a public safety and reducing injuries, severe injuries, and fatalities," he says.

Council still needs to approve the motion and the cameras cost $52,000 to $90,000 depending when the city enters into the contract.

The list of intersections are:

Wyandotte St. West at Pelissier

Wyandotte St. East at McDougall St.

Wyandotte St. East at Goyeau

Wyandotte St. East at Drouillard Rd.

University Ave. West at Campbell Ave.

Wyandotte St. East at Windsor Ave.

Wyandotte St. West at Janette

Huron Church Road at Wyandotte St. West

Riverside Dr at Parent Ave.

Eugenie at McDougall

Potential future locations: