Windsor Company Donates 25,000 Face Masks to Healthcare Staff

Quite the donation from a local safety product manufacturer.

In partnership with Transition to Betterness, Windsor Textiles Limited is giving 25,000 face masks to Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, to better protect frontline workers and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

T2B Executive Director Amber Hunter, says the washable and reusable masks were all made in Windsor at Wintex Safety and Universal Health Products.

Hunter says the cloth masks will help free up vital N95 masks needed for staff directly working with COVID-19 patients.

"As we know, with everything that's so hard to come by with medical supplies, what this does is it really saves the N95 masks. These masks go the staff so that they can be very protected," she says.

Hunter says it's amazing to see the community step up like this.

"At Transition to Betterness we've been embracing a positivity campaign, sending some thanks to the frontline workers, sending food where we can to our frontline workers, trying to bring as much comfort as possible because this is a great community. We're strong as it is. We're one of the most giving communities anywhere," she says.

Windsor Textiles Limited is donating 25,000 face masks to Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (Photo courtesy of Transition to Betterness)

Hunter says coming together is the only way to battle this crisis.

"We want to make sure everybody is safe and sound and we can get through this and come together as a community, which I know we actually have in support of all of our health care heroes in the community. We can't wait to get on the other side of this," she adds.

If any other local companies would like to help out, Hunter says T2B would be more than happy to facilitate any donations.

with files from Rob Hindi