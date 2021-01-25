Windsor Convenience Store Receives COVID-19 Non-Compliance Charge

A business in Windsor has received a non-compliance charge by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

CEO Theresa Marentette says a convenience store was issued a capacity limits charge during an enforcement blitz over the weekend.

She says the blitz included 31 local and provincial officers.

Marentette says officials from the province have yet to release their results from the blitz but says the health unit issued 12 written notices in addition to the one charge.

"We do inspect convenience stores during our regular course of duty like our public health inspectors so I'm not sure if this was some store already, previously had an issue with," says Marentette.

She says health unit enforcement officers were familiar with the agencies and the issues.

"I don' think there are any surprises but we'll get more information when the province releases the total report," says Marentette.

She says the health unit provided a list with 225 local businesses to prioritize based on previous complaints, warnings and violations.

"Health unit enforcement officers laid one charge for non-compliance regarding capacity limits at a convenience store in Windsor," says Marentette. "In addition we provided 12 written notices of violation and we'll be following up on this, this week."

Over the weekend, the province launched a blitz to ensure essential workplaces that remain open are following the rules under the current lockdown.

Retail establishments, such as big-box and grocery stores as well as restaurants providing take-out, gas stations and farming operations were all included in the blitz.