Windsor Corporate Challenge raises over $130,000 for Windsor Cancer Foundation

Over 50 local companies and more than 500 team members took part in the 10th annual Windsor Corporate Challenge.

On Saturday, September 10, co-workers worked together to promote togetherness and to display effective teamwork.

The Windsor Corporate Challenge has raised over $130,000 to support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

All of the funding raised will go towards enhancing patient experiences, as well as funding local cancer research.

The Windsor Corporate Challenge has raised over $1.3-million for Windsor-based charities with a focus on children, women, and families.