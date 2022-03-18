Windsor could get new electric battery plant CTV Windsor The Stellantis sign outside is shown on Jan. 19, 2021 at the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) An electric battery plant may be coming to Windsor. An announcement is expected next week, but sources tell BNN Bloomberg that Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will build their new battery plant in Ontario. A person familiar with the matter says an official announcement is likely on March 23. The Canadian government’s incentives for clean-energy businesses helped lure the companies according to the source, who asked not to be identified because the decision isn’t public. Sources tell Automotive News the plant will be in Windsor. Construction of the plant is due to begin next quarter, with production slated to kick off in early 2024. CTV News has reached out to Stellantis for comment. Windsor Police investigating attempted murder The suspect or suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Tentative deal reached between Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor Two in-person ratification meetings are set for Sunday at the Caboto Club WECHU reports 69 new high risk cases and another death According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community LaSalle police issue three day licence suspensions The suspensions come after officers conducted RIDE programs at three locations within the town at St. Patrick's Day Caesars Windsor eliminating mask requirements The casino has announced masks are no longer required effective 12:01am on Monday, March 21 General Amherst High School to be listed on Heritage Register It's not the same as a heritage designation, rather it's just a formal acknowledgement of the heritage value of the property located at 130 Sandwich Street North Prescribed burns expected to be undertaken in Ojibway Prairie Complex A release from the City of Windsor states that residents and drivers on the city's west side could see some smoke coming from the Ojibway Prairie Complex, specifically in areas around Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park and Black Oak Heritage Park Windsor-Essex Pride Fest receives funding boost to upgrade programs and services Windsor Essex Pride Fest welcomed members of the public to its office on Ottawa Street Thursday to mark the Ontario Trillium Foundation's $80,1000 in funding from the Resilient Communities Fund Two dead, one seriously injured in a crash near Leamington Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a three vehicle crash in Essex County. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Audio The Shift - MP Chris Lewis on the Future of The Conservative Party The Shift - Nurses Are Just Up and Leaving the Profession LOAD MORE LOAD MORE Upcoming Events Hats On For Healthcare Stayin Alive: A Night of The Bee Gees Dinner Show- NEW DATE The Piano Men Dinner Show- NEW DATE Noah's House Charity Gala Business Excellence Awards LOAD MORE LOAD MORE