Windsor council approves garbage collection change

A change in garbage collection throughout the City of Windsor has been approved.

During Tuesday's council meeting, councillors approved a model for the frequency in garbage collection, as well as how garbage will be sorted throughout the city.

The report highlighted bi-weekly garbage collection, weekly organic collection which includes food scraps, and bi-weekly leaf and yard waste collection from April until November.

Administration states that an increase in leaf and yard waste collection will be beneficial as Windsor continues to experience severe weather, causing downed trees and many branches.

While there has been concern from residents on garbage being collected every other week, administration states that 40 per cent of garbage is organic waste, meaning that bi-weekly collection won't be a concern.

This is expected to be implemented with the next waste collection contracted in 2025.

A request for proposal will be issued in the near future to ensure that the city is prepared for the switch by 2025. And the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority is still working out details for new bins to be issued to residences.

Administration says this change is crucial as Windsor landfills fill up, and to site a new landfill takes approximately 15 years and is very costly.

Anne Marie Albidone, Manager of Environmental Services with the City of Windsor, says they are looking at container to ensure animals don't get in them.

"We will be providing a bin for each resident, the exact type of bin is yet to be determined, we're still researching all of that. But, that will be a hard sided container, and will be as animal proof as possible."

Albidone says right now organic and inorganic garbage is being collected together.

"So we're collecting both together right now every week. What we're proposing going forward is that we continue to collect that organics every week, but we switch the inorganic, the non-stinky stuff, the stuff that the animals are not going after, to an additional collection on the opposite week, every other week."

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor, says education will be critical.

"Community by-in is going to be critical in order for us to be successful, and we can do this. I know we can do it. But, we are going to have to be serious about how we communicate why and what we're doing."

Fred Francis, ward 1 councillor, says he's not concerned with residents learning the new way when the time comes.

"Windsorites are smart, it's not the first time we've dealt with change around garbage collection. I remember the recycling program when I was back in high school looks nothing like the recycling program now. So, change in this instance occurs almost regularly, and we pick it up relatively quickly."

Windsor mayor, Drew Dilkens, says this is a decade in the making.

"And although this will be a change, it will be a hiccup for a couple of months as I'm sure everyone figures out what the new schedule looks like, and what to put where, and when to put each container out, they will get it because they've always gotten it as we've moved along with our recycling programs throughout the decades."

A new waste collection RFP must be issued this fall in order to allow the successful bidder sufficient time to obtain equipment.

Administration will also see requests for additional non-organic pick up around the holidays, as well as an option for the public to dispose of diapers for free, and for a report to come back to council with a communication package to inform residents about this change.

It was also approved for education to be provided to residents who may be confused about the change.