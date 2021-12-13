Windsor council passes 2022 budget with 1.86% tax increase

Following a nine hour debate Monday, Windsor council landed on a tax increase of 1.86% for 2022.

The draft budget proposed a 1.99% hike, but council was able to whittle that down by reducing new spending from $8.5-million to $7.9-million combined with a $544,000 drop in budgets for agencies, boards and commissions supported by the city.

Councillor Fred Francis says, at a time of so many unknowns due to the pandemic, this budget is about compromise.

"With 4.7% inflation at 20 year high, $25 million of unfunded COVID expenses and lost revenue losses. Bringing this budget in at 1.86% is one hell of an achievement. I have to say congratulations council, it's not easily done."

Ward 9's Kieran McKenzie says, following a healthy discussion, he fully supports the budget.

"I walked in thinking that there were certain things and certain gaps that were not being filled by what it is that we were proposing to do. I heard a lot of good answers to some good questions. This budget is responding to those concerns and does bring us forward."

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says, with the pandemic looming, this was one of the toughest budgets she's taken part in.

"This budget at 1.86%, I would have liked to have seen it lower, I'm not going to lie. When you talk to municipal councillors who are trying to move their communities forward or even just keep them stabilized in this environment, everybody pretty much has the fear of the Lord in them."

The budget also includes some big ticket items such as $29-million to revamp the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex and $16.3-million for Transit Windsor improvements.

Councillor Jim Morrison says, with inflation at a 20 year high, a 1.86% increase is reasonable.

"Something around a 2% increase has been something that I've used as a goalpost. We're dealing with inflationary issues, so 0% is not the right way to go. So I'm really happy that we found that sweet spot in the middle that I find acceptable and I know my residents find acceptable."

Ward 2's Fabio Costante says it's not a perfect budget, but it's one he can support.

"In the 2021 budget, I said that we're going through an uncertain period with COVID. I maintain that position now, I've maintained that throughout the course of the year. This budget, although not perfect, I think is reasonable, I think it's balanced and I think it adheres to a lot of the challenges that we're facing."

Mayor Drew Dilkens says council took a fair approach at a time of uncertainty.

"It certainly reflects on the time that we're in and the economic realities which you cannot ignore. Every single person who hits the grocery store or goes out to get a lunch is feeling the economic pain of 20-plus year high inflation. The last thing they want you to do is get on your tax and spend high horse and try to add more services."

The approved capital budget will see $182-million spend on projects in 2022 including $47-million on roads and infrastructure.