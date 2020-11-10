Windsor Council Pledges Funds Needed to Save Santa Claus Parade

Windsor city council has stepped up to make the 2020 edition of the Santa Claus parade a reality.

Council has agreed to fund a $20,000 request from the Windsor Parade Corporation needed to the stage the "reverse parade" where floats remain stationary while residents drive by in their cars to adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions.

The money will come from the city's holiday lights fund which has seen a surplus due to the cancellation of Bright Lights in Jackson Park.

Maggie Durocher is with Windsor Parade Corporation and is thanking the mayor and council.

"Council members and mayor Dilkens saw the importance that we needed to do something this year for Christmas and, although a reverse drive thru parade is certainly not something that was ever in anybody's vision, it's coming to life," says Durocher.

She adds the reverse parade is a new idea and she's excited about it.

"It takes thinking outside of the box to a whole new level, but I think of the volunteers who have been in the warehouse for months now working on the floats just keeping their eye on the ball and willing to share in our vision of what could be done," she says.

Windsor's 52nd annual Santa Claus Parade is set go to on Saturday, December 5 from 6pm to 9pm — St. Clair College has agreed to host the event at its south Windsor campus.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi