Windsor council to consider relief for small businesses amid latest COVID-19 restrictions

Windsor council is getting set to look at a number of ways to help small businesses impacted by the latest COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

A report is going before council on Monday calling for similar measures that were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says proposed supports include waiving fees for outdoor patios, increasing parking limits and deferring the collection of business licence fees and property taxes.

He says many businesses are hurting.

"We get that there is some pain out there as a result of the most recent COVID restrictions and in addition to the $10,000 that is available to business owners by the Government of Ontario, the city wants to play a role as well and get through this difficult time."

If approved by council, Dilkens is hoping businesses take advantage of the measures.

"We're trying to get this opportunity made available to those who need the support at this particular time. So not everyone does, we get that, and we want to work with those who need a little help and we want to be there to help support our business community to get back on their feet."

Council will discuss the report at its regular meeting Monday at 1pm.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson