Windsor council to discuss Home Flood Protection Program on Monday

Windsor city council is set to discuss local flood protection city wide, at their regular meeting on Monday, April 11.

The Home Flood Protection Program will be initiated by the University of Waterloo through the AET Group Inc.

As heard on AM800 last month, the pilot project intends to see affordable, refundable deposits for residents, going towards consultation that will highlight what homeowners need to avoid flood damage in the future.

Inspection programs for 100 households is also planed for their pilot phase, costing the city $100,000.

Homeowner's benefiting from this program will have access to resources such as flood protection resource information, phone and online registration, home flood assessment reports and a 15 minute consultation with a home flood assessor.

AET was sought out by administration for the proposal based on the Sewer and Coastal Flooding Master Plan recommendation.

Council's regular meeting starts at 4 p.m.