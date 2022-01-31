Windsor Council to discuss revitalization and renovation for a new medical facility

Windsor Council will discuss the upcoming revitalization and renovation of a new medical facility on Tecumseh Rd during their meeting on Monday.

The Windsor Surgical Centre proposed the renovations of the building on 10700 Tecumseh Road East, to create a new outpatient surgical centre with four operating rooms.

The rooms are set to help medical professionals complete procedures such as cataracts, vitreoretinal, minor procedures, and minimally invasive joint procedures.

The medical facility is estimated at around $2.7 million.

Windsor council will discuss the facility at its meeting, Monday at 10:30am.