Windsor Council to discuss update on basement flood risk reduction

Windsor Council is set to discuss an update on basement flood risk reduction in Ward 7, during their regular meeting on Monday.

The report was first brought forward on January 5, following incidents of flooding in the area last June and various incidents spanning from 2008, 2016 and 2017.

To reduce the risk of flooding, the report suggests programs and projects such as smoke and dye testing projects, a basement flooding protection subsidy program and camera inspections in addition to infrastructure improvement projects.

In 2020 the City of Windsor completed the Sewer and Coastal Flood Protection Master Plan as a way to identify the causes and locations of basement, surface, and coastal flooding risks.

Windsor is also currently funding a number of projects from SMP aiming to reduce flooding in the area.

Windsor Council's regular meeting begins at 4 p.m.