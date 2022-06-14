Windsor Council votes in favour to request expediting zoning approval for NextStar battery plant

Windsor city council voted in favour Monday night to support a request to the province to provide an expedited zoning approval for the NextStar battery plant investment.

Without the zoning approval the $5 billion Stellantis-LGES plant and the associated 2,500 jobs could be in jeopardy.

Council supported a letter of request from the mayor’s office to Ontario’s deputy minister of economic development to apply for a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO) to expedite the zoning approval.

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, explains the risks involved if the potential project is appealed.

"It could take a year to two years to work its way through the appeal system, which means you won't have, more importantly the joint venture, won't have the certainty of the re-zoning that it needs to get a shovel in the ground sometime in the next couple of months to be able to meet the timeline of building a $5 billion battery factory."

He says he's not willing to gamble with the outcome of the statutory process of the plant.

"I'm certainly not willing to do that because the future of this investment for all communities in Windsor and Essex County, frankly, all communities in Ontario, it's so important and so vital that we're at the leading edge of this, the place that we hope to be."

Dilkens adds that the plant is too important to face a pause in the process.

"So, I'm happy that everyone's recognized the importance of this and the need for this, because the question is really a simple one, do you want a battery factory, or don't you want a battery factory, and are you willing to gamble with that outcome?"

The zoning approval would be for the 230 acres of land off Banwell Road and E.C. Row to build the NextStar battery plant.

The plant would employ between 2,500 to 3,000 people.