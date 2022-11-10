Windsor council votes to revoke vaccine policy

Windsor city council passed a notion of motion on Wednesday night to rescind the vaccine policy for City of Windsor employees.

The item wasn't originally on the council agenda, but was brought forward by Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie.

The existing policy, which went into effect back in September of 2021, required all staff to be vaccinated with two doses of a government-approved vaccine.

McKenzie says the vaccination policies council has brought forward have always been brought forward with an intention to protect both people in the community and in their workplace.

"Through those processes I think that we've done the best that we could with the information that we've had. We've followed the direction of public health authorities, legal people and legal advice to try and achieve many of those goals. And I think in many respects we have, we have been successful," he said.

McKenzie says we are at a point currently where it makes sense to move forward.

"Based on evidence and understanding that we have in medical science as well as the legal landscape that we are in, that the current vaccination policy requiring employees to be double vaxxed is no longer effective as a tool or even necessary as a tool to keep people safe and free of COVID-19," he stated.

He says other jurisdictions have eliminated the requirements so it makes sense that the City of Windsor follow suit.

"I believe we're at a point now given the effectiveness and the efficacy of the policy that we currently have that we need to reconsider, whether or not it's actually achieving the goal that we're looking to achieve. And if it's not, to actually take steps to remove those requirements and to revoke the policy that we currently have on the books."

The City joins Enwin and Windsor Police in removing the vaccine mandate.

Rescinding the mandate means that those seeking employment with the City will no longer need to provide proof of full vaccination.