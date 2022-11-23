Windsor councillor continues to advocate for residents of downtown Windsor apartment building

A Windsor councillor is happy something is being done for residents who have had no heat or power in their downtown apartment building.

Renaldo Agostino, who was elected last month for Ward 3 during the municipal election, has been advocating for the residents at 1616 Ouellette Avenue.

The building has been without centralized heat due to a boiler failure despite a city by-law that requires landlords to provide heat by September 15.

Electrical power has also been unstable, and as of Tuesday there was no hot water.

On Tuesday, the City of Windsor ordered an evacuation of the building until the electricity can be restored, stabilized and inspected, and safety measures can be activated, and residents will be able to stay at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Agostino says the issues need to be resolved before tenants can safely go back home.

"Their power is still on, but there's a lot of issues here that need to be solved, and those issues have to be solved before people are safe here. It's just not safe. So, something had to be done and the city acted quickly and responsibly and something is being done," he said.

He says there are about 120 units, but only about 60 people remain in the building since the issues began.

"We estimate that there's probably around 60 people that have been staying here. So, ever since the problem started a lot of people went elsewhere and now with the people that are remaining, we're encouraging them to stay with family or friends or if they need shelter we set up a shelter for them as well. We're doing our best to take care of the people, it's not our building, but these are Windsorites and we want to do our best to take care of them."

Agostino says residents with pets will have a safe place to bring them.

"The pets are actually going to the Humane Society. So we have a shelter for the cats and there's a shelter for dogs to take care of them temporarily. But we're hoping that most people have family and friends that they can stay with or at least somewhere to bring their pets to. We're going to go from there, it's a day-by-day situation here and so it's one step at a time," he said.

The apartment is privately owned and at the beginning of September, new management took over.

City staff and the Canadian Red Cross will provide emergency shelter at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre.

Programming at the community centre has been cancelled, and program users have been notified.