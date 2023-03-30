Windsor councillor looking for more answers on noisy train whistles in South Walkerville

A Windsor city councillor is looking for more answers on noisy train whistles in South Walkerville.

Ward 4 councillor, Mark McKenzie has asked city administration to look into grant funding that's available for warning system upgrades to affected railway crossings, as well as for the Essex Terminal Railway to come back to council with answers on the decibel of the whistles.

On Wednesday afternoon, a report went to the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee stating that train whistles can not be stopped due to a lack of warning systems and safety measures at a number of crossings along a rail track running through the residential area.

The train whistles have been a topic of discussion for many months now after residents expressed their frustrations to councillor McKenzie that the whistles were being blown throughout the night numerous times at a loud volume.

Administration is estimating that installation of warning systems at Benjamin Avenue and Hall Avenue is approximately $3-million.

McKenzie says he's hoping the Essex Terminal Railway can provide more information at the next meeting on the volume of the whistles.

"It's supposed to be 96 decibels as the minimum, and that's similar to a gas lawn mower. So, I also want to know typically how far sound like that should travel. If people are hearing that 1.2 kilometres from the tracks, I think that there's an issue because I know that I can't hear a lawn mower from a kilometre away."

He says the cost is so high as there is no infrastructure at some of the crossings, meaning there is a lot of work to be done.

"Put in fencing and put in the guard rails, and the lights, and none of that is there right now. Some of these only have stop signs. So just $3-million is a lot of money, and if the federal government is able to get us some of that, even if it's half of it, if we can access some federal grant money for that it'll really improve our chances of getting this done."

He adds that residents have expressed both sides of the matter to him.

"You get some who say 'well, it's always been here, the train tracks were here before the houses were, and this has been going on for 40 years', but then you get the other residents who are saying, 'sure, the tracks have always been there, the trains have always been there, but they were running those trains between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., not necessarily 11 at night, or 3 in the morning, or 6 in the morning'."

The item will now go to city council in the upcoming weeks.

McKenzie says council will have to decide whether they will want to spend the $3-million to upgrade the two crossings, however he says the budget is coming up in a few weeks and doesn't believe there will be much room for rail crossing upgrades.

He adds he's hopeful administration can find grant funding for the project.