Windsor Councillor Urging the Public to 'Take COVID-19 Seriously'

Windsor Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis is urging everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

Francis says he's received calls from the public, asking what's being done to contain the outbreak at The Village at St. Clair.

Francis says it's been tough hearing some of the stories.

"Those are calls that I don't like getting. I'm sure those are calls that our residents don't like making. People are concerned and people care about their loved ones and family members in these facilities. Anyone who is listening to this, we've got to continue to take COVID seriously," he says.

Unifor Local 2458, which represents staff at the home, confirmed on Monday that additional staff and agencies have arrived to help with the outbreak.

Francis says the city has agreed to offer resources as well.

"Whatever the city can do, whatever the city's resources are that could be provided in a helpful way, that's what we're doing. All hands on deck, all resources at the ready and everyone ready and willing to provide any assistance they can," he says.

Francis says the problem exploded quicker than anyone could have imagined.

"You can never really anticipate anything like that and, obviously, when you're dealing with COVID and this whole year, I don't think anyone can anticipate anything. This is a very nasty, very dangerous, very serious virus and everyone in the community needs to do their part," he adds.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Monday that the long-term care home at 1800 Talbot Rd. had 68 residents and 50 staff who've tested positive for the virus.

With files from Zander Broeckel