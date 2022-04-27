Windsor councillor wants a plan to add more dog parks in the city

A member of City Council wants a plan to develop more dog parks across Windsor.

During Monday's meeting, Ward 1's Fred Francis asked administration to bring a report on how the city can plan to expand more dog parks across Windsor.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says he gets calls and emails all the time about the need for dog parks.

"It's kind of exploded a little bit more with the number of calls and emails during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, because people are going outside, more people are enjoying the outdoors with their furry friends and family members. So that's where you see a need for dog parks and dog park resources," he says.

Francis wants a plan on how to move forward in a strategic way.

"How do we do so in a way that's cost effective? I think a dog park, when everything is all in, is around $450,000, in that general range," he says. "So we have to do it in a strategic way where we can centralize them in the different wards and have the different wards share them."

Francis points out that dog parks are good for people too.

We talk about active transportation and promoting more of an active lifestyle, the pandemic has really emphasized that as well, with limited things to do. People have turned to going outside and being more active," he adds.

According to the City of Windsor website, there are currently four dog parks:

- Ford Test Track Dog Park - 3001 Seminole Drive, north end of the park

- Optimist Memorial Dog Park - 1075 Ypres Boulevard

- Remington Booster Dog Park - 701 Edinborough Street

- Malden Dog Park - 4200 Malden Road