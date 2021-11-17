Windsor councillor wants to know if more stop signs can be installed

A member of Windsor Council wants to know if more stop signs and four-way stops can be set up across the city.

Ward Two Councillor Fabio Costante has asked administration to see if the threshold to determine if a stop sign should be installed could be lowered or adjusted.

Under the current process, he says traffic engineers look at a number of criteria, like traffic volumes and the number of accidents over a period of time, to make a determination if a stop sign should be installed.

Costante also wants to see if other factors could be considered as part of the process, such as if a school zone is nearby or if residents petition for a stop sign.

Costante says he also wants to know if "soft factors" could also be considered if a stop sign is eligible.

"If for example, a four-way stop is being requested close to a school zone, could that be a factor that provides some weight? If the residents petition for it, could that be a factor that provides some weight?"

He says the most amount of requests for these types of stops are in residential neighbourhoods.

"Throughout my term, for example, on Partington Avenue there's two intersections where residents have long requested for four-way stops," he continued. "We've gone through the process and it didn't meet the warrant and now we're stuck in the same situation."

Costante would like to see factors like schools and resident concerns taken into account when considering if a stop sign will be allowed.

"I think these are important pieces because they provide some context into not just the hard data and the actual activity, but also the perceived safety in the area and some of the things that residents who live in the area see on a regular basis that the hard data doesn't capture," he said.

Administration plans to bring back a report to a future meeting of council.