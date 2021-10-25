Windsor councillor wants to see major riverfront projects put on hold

A number of big ticket items are coming up for discussion at Windsor council Monday.

Earlier this month, council requested a report on combining three key projects on the city's waterfront — the proposed canopy at Festival Plaza, the Celestial Beacon project and the proposed Civic Esplanade project on the former city hall land.

The combined cost of the Celestial Beacon and canopy project comes in at over $40-million while the Civic Esplanade does not yet have a price tag.

Councillor Fred Francis says he can't support spending that kind of money right now.

"We still have a number of other capital projects that we already approved in the 2020 budget that we need to pay for, that we need to begin and finish. So I would much rather focus on those projects that we already approved in the budget as opposed to adding new items to that capital budget."

Francis says he's worried approving these project could have an impact on others.

"I don't know how you take on these new capital projects without affecting the 2020 capital budget which was already approved," he continued. "I would much rather focus on the projects we've already approved in the 2020 capital project budget than bring on other things that can affect it."

Francis says projects like this should be discussed when the city's financial position is more secure.

"We're still dealing with COVID deficits. Thankfully, the city is in a position financially to deal with them in somewhat of a healthy way because of decisions we've made in the past, but I don't think anyone should lose sight of the fact that we're at 10% unemployment with the possibility of going higher," he said.

Council will discuss the report at a special meeting Monday at noon.