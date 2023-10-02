Windsor councillors to host 2023 ward meetings 

City of Windsor councillors are set to begin their yearly ward meetings starting Tuesday, October 10, 2023 with councillor Gary Kaschak in Ward 8, followed by councillor Mark McKenzie in Ward 4 on Wednesday, October 11.

The meetings give residents the chance to attend and share their thoughts on the neighbourhood issues that are important to them and affect their ward.

Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison, whose meeting will be held Wednesday, November 1, says every ward has their own set of issues, however when it comes to his ward, there's three topics he expects to be brought up by residents.

"Certainly we'll hear about construction issues that are slowing down traffic and making an inconvenience to a lot of people, traffic calming seems to come up a lot and then we have some issues with crime in the neighbourhoods will probably be a topic as well."

Each councillor will be joined by members of city administration, and while the focus will be on the ward hosting each meeting, all are welcome to attend.

He says this is an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns.

"Everybody is there to listen. The chief of police will be there to deal with issues of crime in your neighbourhood. There will be people there that are experts in the field so this is a great opportunity for you to be involved."

Morrison says this meeting will give residents a say as council prepares for 2024 budget discussions.

"We will probably at the ward meeting introduce a budget calculator tool that gives you an opportunity to look at how much we're spending on different services and whether you would like to make adjustments to that and then we look and analyze that data and say you know what, budget time people have said we need to spend more money on whatever the service is."

Representatives from the finance department will be on hand to help residents take advantage of the budget balancing simulation, tax receipt generator and prioritize engagement tools.

The city says the tools help keep the community informed and educated on where their property taxes are being spent, and provide an excellent opportunity for residents to make known what their spending priorities are.

City of Windsor 2023 ward meeting schedule. Subject to change. September 29, 2023.

Anyone who cannot attend a ward meeting but would still like to have their say is encouraged to call 311, Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit CityWindsor.ca/CustomerService.