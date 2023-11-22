Windsor couple $550,000 richer following lottery win

A married couple is celebrating after winning over $500,000 on the Bigger Spin Instant game.

Minh Quang Chung and Tran Truong of Windsor say they are occasional lottery players and they enjoy playing Instant Bingo and The Big Spin.

They add this was their first time playing The Bigger Spin, walking away with $550,000 in winnings.

The couple plans to enjoy some travel and invest their win.

The Bigger Spin Instant is a $10 game that combines scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on The Bigger Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Tecumseh Boulevard in Windsor.