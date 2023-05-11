Windsor couple celebrating $350,000 lottery win

A Windsor couple is celebrating a $350,000 lottery win.

Bruce Brydges and Lori Brunelle won the money after playing Instant Crossword Extreme.

Bruce says his wife, Lori, didn't believe him at first when he told her about the big win.

"It was overwhelming when we found out it was real," he said.

The couple plans to pay some bills, take some time off work and spoil their dogs.

Instant Crossword Extreme is available for $30 a play and the top prize is $350,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.42.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Walker Road in Windsor.