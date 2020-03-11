Windsor Couple Quarantined following Hawaiian Cruise



WINDSOR — A Windsor couple is now quarantined at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario after a Hawaiian cruise and concerns over the Coronavirus.

Urbain and Julia Vanier of Windsor were on a Grand Princess cruise when 19 crew members and two passengers came down with Covid-19.

After that, people were no longer allowed to touch anything, food was served and passengers were asked to remain in their rooms.

Urbain Vanier tells CTV Windsor after they disembarked, they were tested and were then bused to an airport in California and flown to Canada.

The couple does not have any symptoms and arrived in Canada Tuesday morning and are now staying in Trenton for two weeks.

Despite the turn of events, Vanier says they are going with the flow.

"The red cross and everybody in the hangar, helping us get our luggage together and get our luggage out to the hotel, to our rooms and settled in, just an amazing job," he says.

Vanier says he understands the quarantine and is taking it in stride.

"I don't want to bring it, my wife doesn't want to bring it home to Windsor," he says. "If any of us have it, you know, well let's stop it here."

The quarantine period ends for the Vaniers March 24th.

263 Canadians were on board the cruise.

