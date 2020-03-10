Windsor Couple Self-Quarantines Following Trip to China: Mayor Dilkens

Windsor's mayor is pointing to a local example as the perfect way of how to deal with the Coronavirus.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Dilkens says a Chinese couple, who lives in a Windsor building, recently came back from China and they weren't feeling well.

"They put a sign on their door in English and Chinese just saying 'we are self quarantining for the next 14 days because we are not feeling well'", says Mayor Dilkens. "They haven't been diagnosed with the Coronavirus but they are taking those precautions."

He emphasizes they have not been tested for the Coronavirus, but this is the way to handle it and not spread it around.

"Some people in the building and others, I saw some social media and were making a big deal about it, but at the end of the day, that's precisely what we want people to do, don't run to the hospital and share it with everyone in the ER, don't run to your doctor's office or clinic."

Mayor Dilkens points out if someone does test positive, the city is prepared.

He says if people have the symptoms and they are generally a healthy person, they should take the right precautions and self-quarantine.

Some of the symptoms of the Coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughing and shortness of breath.