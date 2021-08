A Windsor couple is $150,000 richer thanks to the OLG's Bigger Spin Instant Game.

Denis and Dianne Trepanier hit it big in the game which combines scratch tickets an an in-store animated spinning wheel where you can win more cash.

The couple could have won as little as $10, but was lucky enough to bring home the grand prize of $150,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Convenience located at 1960 Tecumseh Rd. W. in Windsor.