Windsor COVID-19 Field Hospital Releases Last Patients

Windsor Regional Hospital announced five people have been returned to Heron Terrace from its COVID-19 field hospital at St. Clair College Saturday — the last in need of care.

Hospital President and CEO David Musyj says it's a recovery milestone for the hospital that housed more than 50 people who tested positive for the virus and needed treatment.

St. Clair College entered into an agreement with Windsor Regional Hospital to create the 100-bed facility in its SportsPlex on April 2.

Staff at the field hospital will now be redeployed to WRH's main facilities, according to Musyj. He says the field hospital will get a deep clean and remain set-up in case it is still needed for a second wave of the virus.

He says officials are keeping a close eye on the spike in cases in the agri-farm sector and the facility is ready if those cases begin to need hospitalization.

Musjy thanked both St. Clair College and WRH staff for saving lives and providing comfort for everyone who passed through the field hospital.