Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall Reducing Operating Hours

Operating hours are being adjusted at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the shopping centre at 1555 Talbot Road, will now be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The hours will be in effect Monday to Saturday.

The outlet mall will also be open on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. until further notice.

Some stores have decided to close down for the time being.

Columbia Factory and Levi's will be closed until March 27 while Tommy Hilfiger and Guess Factory will be shut down until March 30.