Windsor defeated by Flint Firebirds 4-3 in shootout

The Windsor Spitfires fell to the Flint Firebirds 4-3 in an intense back-and-forth game.

The Spits are coming off a loss on Wednesday night where they fell 6-3 to Owen Sound.

Less than two minutes into the first period, Flint scores and has the lone goal for the first 20 minutes.

Less than three minutes into the second, Windsor makes a comeback to tie up the game with a goal by Jacob Maillet. Windsor then takes the lead with a goal by Ryan Abraham. The Firebirds make another goal with just under three minutes left in the period to tie up the game. Spitfires Maillet scores again, however the goal was called offside and taken away. The scoreboard sits at 2-2 at the end of the second.

In the third, the Firebirds score to pull away from the Spits once more. Windsor fights hard during the period and is able to score with only 22 seconds left to play, tying the game up and bringing it to overtime.

In overtime, both teams were unable to get a goal and they made their way into their first shootout of the season.

In the shootout, exceptional goalie work from both sides, however Flint is able to score on their fifth shot.

The Spitfires will make their way to Saginaw, Michigan to take on the Spirit on Saturday.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.