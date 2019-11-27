Windsor Delegation to UN Seeks Help for Refugees

A Windsor delegation from the Iraqi Canadian Group Organization (ICGO) is speaking at the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

The President and founder of the group, Khassan Saka, will lead the group at the session on Wednesday.

The group helps new Canadians adapt to life in Canada and Saka says they've also helped refugees while travelling in the Middle East.

"Not only in Canada but even during our trip to Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and looking after the displaced Iraqis and Syrians who fled from their villages after the ISIS Crisis," says Saka.

He says people who are refugees from the Syrian crisis need more help than immigrants in the past.

"Actually for the newcomers that have been affected through the attack of ISIS, some of them have been tortured, raped, flayed, these people really need different education," Saka added.

He says he's hoping to raise awareness and get new funding.

"As soon as we will be able to address this issue in the UN, we will get the attention of the world's participating in this session," Saka says. "We hope that we can raise that and bring awareness so we can deliver the programs."

The UN Forum on Minority Issues meets for two days in Geneva, Switzerland.