Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Bus back in service next month

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Bus will resume services next month.

Residents will be able to bus across the border, one way for $7.50 or do a round trip for $15 beginning November 20.

Regular tunnel bus services will travel to downtown Detroit seven days a week, leaving from Windsor International Transit Centre at 300 Chatham Street West.

On its return trip, the bus will stop at Caesars Windsor.

Tunnel busses for special event services at the Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field remain suspended until further notice.

