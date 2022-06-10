Windsor-Detroit Tunnel set to introduce discounted tolls for EV owners

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will be offering a toll discount to fully electric vehicle owners.

Starting in September, the tunnel will offer its Nexpress discount along with an additional 25 cent discount to EV owners using the international border crossing.

Tunnel president and CEO, Neal Belitsky, tells AM800's The Morning Drive the program was just announced and more information will be released shortly, but they are excited to support the community.

"If you take a look at the battery initiatives that have been announced in the greater Windsor area as well as southeast Michigan as well as the auto manufacturers announcements, we wanted to be part of the excitement in moving the region ahead in helping to protect our environment," says Belitsky.

He says they are still working on the enrollment process.

"Basically folks will just have to show proof that they have a fully electric vehicle, we'll convert their account or open a special account for them and they'll be able to use the tunnel at the Nexpress discounted rate plus the additional discount for having the electric vehicle," says Belitsky.

Nexpress is a pre-paid account program with discounted tolls.