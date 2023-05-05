Windsor-Detroit tunnel to close morning of May 7 for emergency response training 

The Windsor-Detroit tunnel will be closed in both directions from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 7 while the Windsor-Detroit emergency response scenario is conducted.

This yearly exercise see's operators of each side of the tunnel come together to test emergency response procedures.

Carolyn Brown, CEO of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corporation and Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited says this year emergency crews will practice a scenario in which they respond to a car accident in the tunnel.

"It's everything from closing down the tunnel to traffic. Suppressing a fire if there's a fire in the tunnel and then obviously retrieving and attending to the victims."

Brown says Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, Essex-Windsor EMS and Windsor Police Service will take part, however this year their American-counterparts will not.

"Their resources are already allocated to preparing for the Grand Prix planning event," she said. "So it's all going to be Windsor based."

Brown says with the tunnel closed during that time there's only one other way to get over, "The alternative to cross will be the bridge for that short period of time and we will be back open and running at 10 a.m. on the Sunday, May 7."

Brown adds the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will be fully open and operational during the upcoming Grand Prix Race, happening June 2-4 in downtown Detroit. She says more details on how to access the tunnel from either side during the Grand Prix are expected to be released in mid-May.

Transit Windsor has confirmed with AM800 News that the Sunday, May 7 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. tunnel bus trips will not happen and the first trip over will be at 10:00 a.m. once the tunnel reopens.