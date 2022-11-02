Windsor & District Labour Council interim president says CUPE well supported

The interim president of the Windsor & District Labour Council says the decision by the provincial government to trample on the rights of some education workers is something that everyone should be upset about.

Members of the legislature were up early on Tuesday debating the bill that would impose a contract on education workers and ban them from striking

The legislation came about after the Canadian Union of Public Employees said its 55,000 education worker members would start a full strike on Friday.

Despite the legislation, CUPE says it will stage a walkout on Friday, though it's not clear if that would be for more than one day.

Mario Spagnuolo says while the developments this week have been disappointing, he isn't surprised it's playing out like this based on previous comments from Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

"So in a way he's just sticking to what he believes in and that is when he can't his way in the middle of the game he's going to change the rules, and impose the contract on you. It's unheard of, in fact, the notwithstanding clause has only been used by this current government once before. No other government has used it and both times it's on controversial issues," he said.

Spagnuolo says the strong tactics are bringing public and private unions together, bringing workers together, along with parents and community members who see it for what it is.

"This is a government that's intent on dismantling what we have as a public education system that is something that we should all be proud of and should be investing in," he continued. "This government took last week up to $400-million away and basically gave it out as vouchers to parents. This is about power, this is about trampling on people's rights."

He says labour leaders and other organizations plan to be out on Friday supporting CUPE, but official details are still being worked on and communicated.

"We will not back down from speaking our truth, and speaking up against this government that continues to trample on the rights of workers. And if it's going to happen to CUPE it will happen to other workers because if they get away with it now they will continue to do it again."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal labour minister Seamus O'Regan and federal justice minister David Lametti have all criticized the Ford government for invoking the notwithstanding clause.

Debate on what has been dubbed the Keeping Students in Class Act will continue this week, and officials hope to have it passed by Thursday.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides