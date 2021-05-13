Windsor Doctor Hosts Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic Thursday Afternoon

A Windsor doctor is once again hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Dr. Lisa Jansen and staff will be administering at least 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on a first come, first serve basis.

The shots are available for anyone over the age of 30, those over 18 living in a hot spot postal code, individuals with high-risk health conditions and residents included in the province's group one and two of essential workers.

The vaccine is only eligible to individuals receiving their first dose and will not be administered to the driver of the vehicle.

The drive-thru clinic opens at 5pm on Thursday and will run until supplies last.

It takes place at 1720 Howard Ave in Windsor.