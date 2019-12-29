Windsor Downs Firebirds in Flint

The Windsor Spitfires pulled back into a tie atop the OHL's West Division after a 5-2 win in Flint over the Firebirds Sunday.

Windsor (20-8-4-0) pulled even with the Saginaw Spirit (20-10-2-2) , who are idle until Monday night when they play the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Connor Corcoran led the Spitfires with a goal and two assists. Cole Purboo, Kyle McDonald, Wyatt Johnston, and Egor Afanasyev also scored for Windsor.

Dennis Busby and Evgeniy Oksentyuk scored the lone goals for Flint in the 5-2 loss.

Spitfire goalie Xavier Medina made 42 saves in the win. The Firebirds outshot Windsor 44-32.

Windsor returns to the WFCU Centre Tuesday for a New Year's Eve rubber-match against Flint at 2pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action.