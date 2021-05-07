Windsor Dr. Holds Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

A Windsor doctor is holding a walk-in vaccination clinic this weekend.

Dr. Magbule Doko will be holding the clinic for those 18 and over who live in hot spot postal codes Saturday.

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at 2285 Howard Ave. starting at 9 a.m. and will be open while supplies last.

Vaccines are only being offered to those living or working in hot spots who haven't received their first dose.

According to the doctor's website, proof of residency or employment in the N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H, and N9Y postal codes is required.

More information can be found at www.drdoko.com.