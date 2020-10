A Windsor driver faces charges in the death of a motorcyclist on Highway 3.

As heard on AM800 News, OPP responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Highway 3 west of Walker Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries on scene but the motorcyclist later died in hospital, according to police.

An 84-year-old from Windsor is charged with careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.