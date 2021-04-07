Windsor Drivers Asked to Check March 23 Dash-Cam Footage

Windsor police are hoping somebody may have witnessed a single vehicle crash in March.

Officers are investigating the incident that happened March 23 around 2:45 p.m. at Ojibway Parkway near Sandwich Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find a red Pontiac Montana van with heavy damage from striking a pole. One man was inside the vehicle and first first responders were able to get him out and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are hoping anyone driving in the area around the time of the crash who may have captured dash-cam footage or remember seeing something happen will come forward.