Windsor drops second straight game in 4-1 loss to Flint

The Windsor Spitfires were undermanned down four regulars on Friday night, and couldn’t solve the Flint Firebirds goaltender en route to a 4-1 loss.

Both teams traded key chances in the first period, but it was Flint opening the scoring just past the 15 minute mark and they would take a 1-0 lead to the intermission.

The Firebirds also outshot the Spitfires 17-7 in the opening frame.

In the second period, the Firebirds scored just 29 seconds in to make it a 2-0 game and that was the lone goal of the middle frame.

Shots were 27-21 in favour of Flint after 40 minutes of play.

Under five minutes into the third period, the Firebirds would strike again and extend their lead to 3-0.

The Spitfires put on a big push, outshooting Flint 21-4 in the third, but could only beat Nathan Day once when Rodwin Dionicio scored with under four minutes left to play making it 3-1.

Flint added a late empty net goal on the powerplay for the 4-1 final.

The Spitfires are back in action on Saturday when they host the Sarnia Sting for their third game in three nights.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.