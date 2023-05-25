Windsor drug bust leads to arrest of suspect wanted for manslaughter

The Windsor Police Service has seized over $82,000 in drugs and arrested a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter.

The Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation in April into an individual suspected of trafficking drugs into Windsor.

Investigators determined that the suspect in the case was Ali Fageer, a fugitive wanted for a fatal shooting in London.

The 28-year-old Fageer was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to the homicide of Mark McCullagh, who was shot outside his London home in 2015.

Fageer pled guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, and numerous other charges, but on Jan. 30, 2020, while on bail pending sentencing, he cut off his ankle monitor and went into hiding.

Ali Fageer, 23, is wanted for murder in London and is known to frequent Windsor. (Photo courtesy of London Police)

On May 24, 2023, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) multi-agency task force located and arrested Fageer as he sat in a parked car in the area of Riverside Drive East and Parent Avenue.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 331 grams of suspected fentanyl, a collapsible baton, two digital scales and $1,000 in cash.

Fageer now faces an additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"I want to commend the members of our DIGS Unit for their tremendous work in this investigation," said Inspector David DeLuca. "This case is a prime example of how our members are working diligently to keep our community safe from the harms of illicit drug trade."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.