Windsor Drug Mule Will Spend Time Behind Bars in the U.S.

A Windsor man who was found floating in the Detroit River tethered to 84-kilograms of marijuana has been sentenced to about six years in an American prison.

Glen Mousseau was captured in Michigan waters following a boat chase in the middle of the night last June.

Investigators later learned Mousseau has also used Seabobs — watercraft that can propel people underwater — to move money and drugs between the U.S. and Canada.

The Michigan judge who issued his sentence said the case is "more alarming'' than a typical drug conspiracy because of the international connection.