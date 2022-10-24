Windsor Eats Detroit Dive Bar Tour returns

Windsor Eats has announced the return of its Detroit Dive Bar Tour in November.

The Windsor Eats Detour is making its return after an extended absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those participating can take part in karaoke on the bus during the tour.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner, Co-Owner of Windsor Eats Adriano Ciotoli says the tour takes participants to three different establishments.

"We go to three different establishments some that are known, most that are not well known and allow people to just have fun in a safe manner without having to worry about how to get home. The best thing about it is, during stops we want to liven things up a bit so we play karaoke."

Ciotoli says they always try to keep stops fresh for participants.

"They are usually a surprise to the folks, we don't usually tell them where we're going until we pull up. We have visited ones in the past like Two Way In, which is one of the oldest in Detroit, we go to Abick's which has been a regular stop, and ones like Painted Lady and Hamtramck. So we go across the Metro Detroit area."

The first tour sold out in the first two-days, so Ciotoli says a second one has been added for Friday, November 11, starting at 6 p.m. and bringing travellers back to Windsor at around 11 p.m.

Participants must be 21 years or older to attend and they must have a valid passport.

Tickets can be purchased on the Windsor Eats website.